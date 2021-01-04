KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $667.60

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 667.60 ($8.72) and last traded at GBX 656.60 ($8.58), with a volume of 288992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.62).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 591.50 ($7.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 647.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 575.62.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

