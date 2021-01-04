Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Kforce stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.74. 7,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $486,750.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,653. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Kforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

