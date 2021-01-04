Kin (KIN) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Kin has a market cap of $85.95 million and $591,928.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00127309 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00262256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00523401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00281515 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

