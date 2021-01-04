Kingdom Game 4.0 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83,148.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $83,148.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00125155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00236559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00529858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00277005 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00050050 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

