Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post sales of $32.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $31.74 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $37.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $128.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $129.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $134.28 million, with estimates ranging from $132.76 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.75 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 261.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

KINS stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $6.53. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,273. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

