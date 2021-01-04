Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $203.55 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $218.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $1,427,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $278,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $22,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.