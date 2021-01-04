LCX Achieves Market Cap of $21.41 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One LCX token can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $21.41 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LCX has traded 225.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00261285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00525549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00282711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00051361 BTC.

About LCX

LCX’s total supply is 953,165,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,328,318 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

Buying and Selling LCX

LCX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

