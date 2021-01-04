Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.64

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.64 and last traded at $90.64, with a volume of 769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGRVF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Legrand alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legrand SA will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.