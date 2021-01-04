Levolution (LEVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Levolution has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $291,224.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. One Levolution token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00314948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00031118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,328,420 tokens. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Levolution Token Trading

Levolution can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

