Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Edward Smolyansky Sells 10,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $55,700.00.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $31,400.00.

NASDAQ:LWAY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,802. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.04 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

