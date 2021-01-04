Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $647,539.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00477976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

