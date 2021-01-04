Lightstreams (PHT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,316.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $20,316.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00042538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00318045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

