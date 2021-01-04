LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

LPSN stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,195. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in LivePerson by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

