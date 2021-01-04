LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of LMPX stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. LMP Automotive has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LMP Automotive by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in LMP Automotive by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

