Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Down 7%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)’s share price traded down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.72. 610,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 369,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOMA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The firm has a market cap of $681.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.05 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

