LUNA (LUNA) Hits One Day Volume of $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, Coinone and Bitrue.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUNA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00272442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00527436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00281550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00051303 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitrue, Coinone, GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.