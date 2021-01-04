Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research firms have commented on LXFR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.55 million, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

