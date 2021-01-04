Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $179.15

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $179.15 and last traded at $179.15, with a volume of 232491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,599,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG)

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

