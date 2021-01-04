Maecenas Market Capitalization Hits $213,199.14 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $213,199.14 and $148.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 75.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.00318014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023208 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

