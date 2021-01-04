MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $20.52 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 265,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MAG Silver by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

