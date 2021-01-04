Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

MBUU traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,208. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.92. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

