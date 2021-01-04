Manna (MANNA) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 60.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $18.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,258.99 or 0.97298991 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,907,791 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

