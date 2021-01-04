Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Head to Head Comparison

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

This table compares Marathon Oil and Diamondback Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 1.01 $480.00 million $0.75 8.89 Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 1.93 $240.00 million $6.93 6.98

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -32.64% -6.64% -3.97% Diamondback Energy -135.48% 5.10% 3.06%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 4 15 6 0 2.08 Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus price target of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 18.48%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $57.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.48%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Marathon Oil pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamondback Energy pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Marathon Oil on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 721 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 484 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's total acreage position was approximately 455,378 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,127,575 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 2,656 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 4,161 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 814,224 gross acres and 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, such as 867 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.