Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $215,677.58 and approximately $105.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.