Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE:MAXR traded down C$2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 192,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,844. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$50.46.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

