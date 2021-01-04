Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading 8.5% Higher

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $30.78. 461,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 887,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.38.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

