McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

NYSE:MKC opened at $95.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

