McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

