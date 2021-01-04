MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $124,850.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Coinrail, Upbit and Cashierest. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00337536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023876 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX, DEx.top, Coinrail, IDEX, Upbit, Kryptono, Bittrex, Cashierest and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

