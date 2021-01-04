MediBloc [ERC20] Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Coinrail, Coinsuper and Upbit. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00314229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023156 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, Bittrex, Cashierest, Kryptono, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Upbit, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

