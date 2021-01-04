Merculet (MVP) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $39,701.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDEX, Bilaxy and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029948 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00315082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00126075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00518593 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00271812 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,287,977,887 tokens. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

