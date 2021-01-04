Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Mercury has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $550,970.56 and $6,681.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00125534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00267326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00521146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272555 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

