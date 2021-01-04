Meridian Network Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $760,740.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00033932 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001407 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002848 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003154 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,648,187 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

