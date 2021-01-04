MetaHash (MHC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $508,161.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.44 million and $508,161.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00126153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00259876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00531172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00285239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00050879 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,465,146,704 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,557,136 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

