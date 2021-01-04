Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.75 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $226,960.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.04 or 0.03229795 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00021930 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,593,928 coins and its circulating supply is 79,593,824 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

