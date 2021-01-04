Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Hits $744,062.05

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $744,062.05 and $244,083.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 117.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00324680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00125846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00515382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00271373 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

