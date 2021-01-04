Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.17 ($10.78).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €10.40 ($12.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.04 and its 200 day moving average is €8.93. Metro AG has a twelve month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($15.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

