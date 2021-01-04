Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.31).

MTRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, insider Daniel Frumkin purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Monday. Metro Bank PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £241.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.51.

About Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

