MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

MCBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,901,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $319,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,557,919.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,805. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $230,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

