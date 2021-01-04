MidasProtocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,289.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 81.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $206,080.86 and $10,289.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 10% against the dollar. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00127174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00536101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00286173 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050658 BTC.

MidasProtocol Token Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

