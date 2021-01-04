Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

