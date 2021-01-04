Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,519.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for $711.61 or 0.02276483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $3,519.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00180029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00536967 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050395 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,324 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.