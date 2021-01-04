Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $32.74 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $32.74 or 0.00104428 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $5,067.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00029946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00326248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00527672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00281399 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00051252 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 73,399 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

