Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIRM. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIRM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $467.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

