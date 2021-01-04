MixMarvel Price Tops $0.0018 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $121,409.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One MixMarvel token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MixMarvel Token Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,597,317,800 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Hotbit, Gate.io, BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

