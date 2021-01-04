Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.63 and last traded at $111.73. Approximately 21,797,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 18,437,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.47.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day moving average of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,926,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,837,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,341 shares of company stock valued at $57,015,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

