Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,620,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,240,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

MHK opened at $140.95 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

