Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

