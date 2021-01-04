Money Plant Token (MPT) One Day Volume Tops $5,255.00

Money Plant Token (CURRENCY:MPT) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Money Plant Token has a total market cap of $869.50 and approximately $5,255.00 worth of Money Plant Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Money Plant Token has traded 82.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Money Plant Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.89 or 0.03366011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00021756 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token Profile

Money Plant Token (CRYPTO:MPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2018. Money Plant Token’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,768 tokens. Money Plant Token’s official message board is medium.com/@mpteth/launch-16c545191902?sk=2af7da8371b6f7a7ed6de8ac0471dedc. Money Plant Token’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Money Plant Token is moneyplanttoken.io.

