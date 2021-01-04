Morgan Stanley Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Precigen were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares purchased 6,758,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,398,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,374,520.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,988 shares of company stock worth $223,114. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

